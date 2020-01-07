KELOLAND On The Go Tuesday, January 7

Here’s Tuesday’s KELOLAND On The Go.

Authorities with the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office are investigating an armed robbery at a convenience store located on the west side of the county. The investigation is on-going.

Police in Sioux Falls have found 19-year-old Amir Hasan Beaudion Junior. He was named a person of interest in an attempted abduction and a successful abduction.

The 10-day snow forecast isn’t too active, but we’ll continue to watch the storm tracks as colder begins to make a move to the south in the coming days. More forecast details in the latest Storm Center Update.

A local ice fisher fell through the ice, and has lived to talk about it. Cory Stark and his dad, Rex, were ice fishing on Lake Oakwood — a little north of Brookings.

Before too long the Sioux Falls School District will have a new superintendent. On Monday night, the public had a chance to talk about that position at this meeting.

As long as the weather cooperates, highway 81 near Arlington is getting closer to reopening. It’s been closed for months due to flooding.

