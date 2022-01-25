KELOLAND On The Go Tuesday, January 25

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, January 25. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

On Monday, a judge sentenced a Sioux Falls man to 18 months in federal prison for stealing 15 guns from a Mitchell Pawn Shop. Today, that same man, 21-year old Dantrez Isaac will be back in court to enter a plea for a Sioux Falls crime just hours earlier.

A stabbing outside of a bar over the weekend landed one man in the hospital and another behind bars.

Authorities are investigating a car and house fire on the northeast side of Sioux Falls. Crews were called to the car fire just before three Monday morning. Firefighters were called back to the area for a house fire about four hours later.

Governor Kristi Noem is responding to requests that she release the investigative file in the fatal crash involving Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg.

A House committee has approved legislation to extend a penalty for school districts that haven’t adequately raised teacher pay.

Home cooks are getting the chance to learn from Brookings area chefs through online cooking classes. Today is the first day of online cooking demonstrations through the brookings arts council. For The first lesson, Chef Michael Johnson will be teaching viewers how to make Norwegian meatballs with a root veggie mash.

