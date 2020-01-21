KELOLAND On The Go Tuesday, January 21

Here’s Tuesday’s KELOLAND On The Go.

A local coffee chain is going the extra mile to warm up members of the community. For the third year in a row, Coffea has been asked to help the Presentation Sisters for their Warm a Neighbor Drive.

Warmer weather is ahead in the forecast across KELOLAND, but stronger winds will an issue. We expect the strongest winds over the Buffalo Ridge and the higher elevation areas of northeastern SD, near 50 mph at times.

You likely pass by them everyday, and you may not even give them a second glance. But a fire hydrant can be crucial in an emergency.

A Sioux Falls man is sharing the story of losing his home to a fire Monday. Four of the man’s dogs died, while one was saved from the fire. Tony Fleming says he’s moving on the best he can.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, four out of five of Native American women are affected by violence. That’s why inmates at the South Dakota State Penitentiary held a pow-wow over the weekend to help raise awareness about the local organization ‘Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women.’

On Monday, city leaders unveiled a sculpture of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. It stands in Van Eps Park, near where he stayed when he visited Sioux Falls.

