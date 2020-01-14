KELOLAND On The Go Tuesday, January 14

Here’s Tuesday’s KELOLAND On The Go.

Winds and some patchy blowing snow are creating some slick travel this morning across parts of eastern KELOLAND. We expect another wave of snow to push through KELOLAND late Tuesday and Wednesday morning.

This year marks the second annual Sioux Falls Pride Winter Pride Week. The week kicked off with an open mic night at the Full Circle Book Co-op Sunday.

Her parents took out a loan to pay back the City of Tripp more than half a million dollars. But that’s not keeping Jennifer Friederich, the town’s long-time finance officer, out of prison.

A new entrance is on the way for Robert Frost Elementary School in Sioux Falls. But it’s far from the only construction project in 2020.

At the Sioux Falls City Council informational meeting Tuesday afternoon, you’ll have a chance to hear recommendations for a master plan for parks and rec in the city.

