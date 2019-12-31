KELOLAND On The Go Tuesday, December 31

Happy New Year’s Eve! Here’s Tuesday’s KELOLAND On The Go.

Emergency responders are on the scene of a crash along Interstate 29 just north of Sioux Falls. Our news crew got this picture along the southbound lanes near the Renner Exit.

Highs Tuesday will be coolest in the east and warmer in the far west in the lower 40s. Tuesday night will be chilly for New Year’s Eve, but the weather should be dry.

It’s been a busy past couple of days for snow plow drivers. Drivers with the Minnehaha County Highway Department started working at 4 a.m. Monday morning.

Sioux Falls street crews are making steady progress cleaning up from this latest winter storm, which started with a heavy dose of rain. That rain turned to ice and presented challenges for plow operators clearing snow in neighborhoods.

Authorities in Rapid City have released the names of the people involved in a weekend shooting. Police say on Sunday, they were called to an apartment complex for reports of gunfire.

