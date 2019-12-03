KELOLAND On The Go Tuesday, December 3

Here’s Tuesday’s KELOLAND On The Go.

One person is dead and another is hurt after an overnight fire in western Sioux Falls. According to Sioux Falls Fire Rescue, the fire occurred at a home at 5717 west 15th Street, just west of Marion Road. One person and one pet were found dead on the second floor.

Breezy west winds are bringing us warmer weather Tuesday in KELOLAND. We don’t see any meaningful chances of rain or snow the next few days as shown below on Futurecast.

Officials are trying to figure out why a plane crashed in a cornfield near Chamberlain on Saturday afternoon. The NTSB released a report showing the events leading up to the crash.

It’s been a busy few days for crews in Rapid City. This weekend’s winter storm covered the City with 14 to 16 inches of snow.

One KELOLAND school has taken their yearbook to the next level. Lincoln High School is using augmented reality to help bring their latest yearbook to life.

