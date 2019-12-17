KELOLAND On The Go Tuesday, December 17

Here’s Tuesday’s KELOLAND On The Go.

If you’re looking for employment during much of the work week, the Sioux Falls School District might have just the job for you. While the district has hundreds of substitute teachers, it’s looking for about 50 more who can work most of the week.

Fog is lifting this morning across southeastern KELOLAND and partly cloudy skies are forecast in many areas. We do have a cold front on the move Tuesday and that will trim overnight lows tonight in eastern areas of KELOLAND.

The Salvation Army of Sioux Falls needs your help. “Slow.” That’s The word Steve Cook, advisory board chairman of the Salvation Army of Sioux Falls, uses to describe fundraising for them this holiday season.

Tuesday is a big day for several kids in Sioux Falls as they go holiday shopping with law enforcement. This is part of the Heroes and Helpers event.

It’s the day many area outdoor enthusiasts have been waiting for. Great Bear Ski Valley in eastern Sioux Falls is opening on Friday!

