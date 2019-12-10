KELOLAND On The Go Tuesday, December 10

Here’s Tuesday’s KELOLAND On The Go.

One person has died and another is injured after a stabbing in the 4500 block of South Louise Avenue, a couple of blocks away from The Empire Mall. According to the Sioux Falls Police Department, the stabbing happened at 12:23 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

It looks cold in much of KELOLAND. You can see the hourly forecast stays coldest in the northeast, while Rapid City will be warmer nearing 30 late in the day. A chance of snow Tuesday evening, more details in the latest Storm Center Update.

Sioux Falls police are investigating after a man robbed a business near downtown at gunpoint. It happened at the Get N’ Go near 14th Street and Cliff Avenue just before 9:30 p.m. Monday.

It’s a big announcement out of the Sioux Falls School District. District Superintendent Brian Maher is resigning.

The interim Minnehaha County State’s Attorney is hoping to boost morale, following her predecessors resignation and a rocky few months at the office. Crystal Johnson has taken over for Aaron McGowan.

During the cold season, Project Warmup is looking to help kids in need. For the past 13 years, Tracy Vik and he daughter have been collecting and donating blankets.

