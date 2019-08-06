KELOLAND On The Go Tuesday, August 6

Here’s Tuesday’s KELOLAND On The Go!

Another warm summer day in KELOLAND may lead to a few scattered thunderstorms. More details in the latest Storm Center Update.

An overnight crash in Sioux Falls sent one person to the hospital. It happened around 2:30 a.m., along east River Boulevard, just east of Cliff Avenue.

A KELOLAND community is coming together to honor a life lost. People gathered at First Lutheran Church in Brookings for a prayer service to remember a three-year-old girl, who died of malnourishment and dehydration.

Tuesday is National Night Out. A day where communities from all around the nation meet in their neighborhoods to increase the awareness of neighborhood safety.

KELOLAND’s Angela Kennecke has been looking into details of the deaths of four young people and one in particular that she’s looking into in a KELOLAND News Investigation.

Stay with KELOLAND News and KELOLAND.com for up-to-the-minute developments throughout the day!