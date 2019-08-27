KELOLAND On The Go Tuesday, August 27

Here’s Tuesday’s KELOLAND On The Go!

A windy and cooler day is forecast across KELOLAND. Wind gusts will go over 40 mph in northeastern KELOLAND Tuesday and this will reinforce the cooler weather expected. More details in the latest Storm Center Update.

Overnight, authorities say they’ve found the body of a missing northwest Iowa man. Deputies found an object in the water near the Barefoot Bar just before midnight.

Sioux Falls City Councilor Theresa Stehly wants change for the Whittier Neighborhood in central Sioux Falls. She tells KELOLAND News that she sent an email to organizations, businesses, and some homeowners listing what she is hoping for, including having a heavier police presence and places on public land where people can use the restroom.

An online threat is no laughing matter. That’s what Augustana University leaders are saying, after they revoked an incoming student’s admission because he threatened to shoot “everyone” on campus.

Here’s a fun test drive. From now until the end of the year, the Sioux Falls School District is partnering with Graham Automotive in order to help teachers get additional funds for their classrooms.

