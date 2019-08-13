KELOLAND On The Go Tuesday, August 13

Here’s Tuesday’s KELOLAND On The Go!

We are starting Monday morning with mainly dry weather, a change of pace after a very wet 30 days for most of KELOLAND. Highs near Sioux Falls will be near 80.

Authorities are looking for the hit and run driver who left a 15-year-old girl lying along the interstate. As of Monday night, the victim was still in the hospital with life threatening injuries.

Sioux Falls police are investigating after a stabbing in the eastern part of town. According to officials, one of the people stabbed one of the others. Paramedics took the victim to the hospital, but they’re expected to survive.

bout 74,100 gallons of sewage water was dumped on the northern end of the Rapid City Regional Airport’s property without permission from the South Dakota Department of Environment and Natural Resources. The airport’s executive director says the airport’s sewage lagoon had been quickly filling up.

A Sioux Falls dealership is helping children who are battling illnesses or injuries. The money will be split up equally among Make-A-Wish, Ronald McDonald House and Sanford Children’s Hospital or Children’s Miracle Network.

