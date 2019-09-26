KELOLAND On The Go Thursday, September 26

Here’s Thursday’s KELOLAND On The Go.

Pheasant hunting season is just around the corner, but this year could be a little more challenging. KELOLAND’s has a preview of Thursday’s Eye on KELOLAND.

Cleanup efforts following three EF-2 tornadoes in Sioux Falls are getting closer to being done. The City of Sioux Falls says most of the cleanup is done.

Meanwhile, Thursday is the last day for people affected by tornadoes or flooding to apply for local assistance. The Sioux Falls Area Community Foundation teamed up with the Helpline center to find individuals who may need help the most.

Students at Patrick Henry are using their creativity to help inspire their fellow students. KELOLAND This Morning reporter Max Hofer has the story.

Cooler weather is ahead for KELOLAND. It looks like SOME frost could enter the picture one week from Thursday. More details in the Storm Center Update.

