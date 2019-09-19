KELOLAND On The Go Thursday, September 19

Here’s Thursday’s KELOLAND On The Go.

Schools in Worthington are starting late Thursday because of a reported threat. On the school districts Facebook page, they say they got information about a possible threat late last night, and after talking to police, decided to have a late start as a precaution.

Thunderstorms are back in the forecast for Friday in KELOLAND. More details in the latest Storm Center Update.

Sioux Falls city leaders say things are getting back to normal one week after three EF-2 tornadoes ripped through the city. Tree drop-off sites are still open, and people are bringing in debris.

If you decide to head to the Sanford International Thursday, there will be a lot for you to check out. The Pro-Am continues Thursday at the Minnehaha Country Club.

Wednesday afternoon, Republican Governor Kristi Noem called for the Attorney General to investigate Minnehaha County State’s Attorney Aaron McGowan, who is a Democrat. KELOLAND’s Angela Kennecke interviewed McGowan about his absence.

Stay with KELOLAND News and KELOLAND.com for up-to-the-minute developments throughout the day!