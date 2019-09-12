KELOLAND On The Go Thursday, September 12

1  of  2
Here’s Thursday’s KELOLAND On The Go. 

Many parts of central and eastern KELOLAND are waking up after getting hit with rain. Water over the road led to a crash along Interstate 90 west of Mitchell. I-90 near Mitchell has a detour setup. 

Schools across KELOLAND are closed or delayed because of flooding. KELOLAND’s Max Hofer is in Mitchell Thursday morning. 

Another area dealing with flooding is Lake County. Lake County Sheriff Tim Walburg tells us that evacuations are going on in the Madison area.

People in Sioux Falls have a busy day ahead of them after Tuesday night’s tornadoes and powerful winds. The city has set up a command center to deal with the disaster. 

Stay with KELOLAND News and KELOLAND.com for up-to-the-minute developments throughout the day!

