KELOLAND On The Go Thursday, October 3

Here’s Thursday’s KELOLAND On The Go.

The search is set to start up again Thursday morning for a missing hunter near Deerfield Lake. The Howard man was last seen around 2 p.m. Tuesday.

Authorities are warning about possible traffic congestion on Interstate 29 south of Sioux Falls this morning. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office asked drivers to be mindful of a truck convoy leaving the Canton exit.

A Minnesota family is mourning the loss of Veteran Melvin Brockberg. The 94-year-old Pipestone man got sick during Mission Five of Midwest Honor Flight. KELOLAND’s Matt Holsen has the story.

The Denny Sanford PREMIER Center has been serving entertainment to Sioux Falls for 5 years now. The facility is under new management, which means new methods of operation.

