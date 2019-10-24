KELOLAND On The Go Thursday, October 24

Here’s Thursday’s KELOLAND On The Go.

A grand jury has indicted a Colorado man accused of delivering hemp to Minnesota. Private defense attorney Matt Kinney said his defendant will be pleading not guilty at his arraignment on November 6th.

A crash in northeastern KELOLAND ended with a truck that was carrying hundreds of gallons of oil, on its side. The truck was near Round Lake Wednesday afternoon, when it wasn’t able to make a curve.

If you drive in eastern Sioux Falls on your morning commute listen up. There are going to be some slowdowns near the 26th Street and Southeastern Avenue construction project Thursday.

Police, sheriff’s deputies and highway patrol troopers will be joining the big crowds for Saturday’s College GameDay broadcast from Brookings. The Brookings County Sheriff’s Department says they’ll deal with the thousands of people on campus for GameDay in the same way as a Hobo Day homecoming.

Stay with KELOLAND News and KELOLAND.com for up-to-the-minute developments throughout the day!