KELOLAND On The Go Thursday, October 17

Here’s Thursday’s KELOLAND On The Go.

We’ve learned more about the death of an airman who was stationed at Ellsworth Air Force Base. The U.S. Air Force says 24-year-old Senior Airman William Horton was found dead at an off-base home on Monday.

Districts across South Dakota are looking at ways to stop teens from vaping at school. That includes Watertown High School.

The South Dakota School of Mines in Rapid City has been named the best engineering school in the country for return on investment. At least 97-percent of SDSMT students are expected to find careers in their field of study right after graduation.

The first Keep KELOLAND Warm event of the year is Thursday. We’ll be handing out coats from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the downtown Library in Sioux Falls.

