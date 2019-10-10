KELOLAND On The Go Thursday, October 10

Here’s Thursday’s KELOLAND On The Go.

The snow has already arrived in western KELOLAND. There’s more than two dozen schools on the KELOLAND Closeline with cancellations or delays. If you have photos or video to share from your area of KELOLAND, send them to ushare@keloland.com. Please include your name and location.

Whether you’re in the bullseye of the storm or if you are on the edges of it, now is the time to brush up on your winter driving skills. Trooper Shannon Orth with the South Dakota Highway Patrol is reminding drivers to leave earlier for destinations, slow down, and increase your following distance.

As you start digging out your winter coats, hats and gloves, remember to donate to Keep KELOLAND Warm. We need gently used or new winter gear for people who are homeless or can’t afford to buy jackets to keep them warm this winter. You can drop off your gently-used donations at Lewis Drug stores in Sioux Falls.

