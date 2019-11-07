KELOLAND On The Go Thursday, November 7

Here’s Thursday’s KELOLAND On The Go.

Some firefighters in southeastern KELOLAND had a busy night. There were no injuries from a fire in Colton along Sherman Avenue.

The City of Sioux Falls is starting a big social media push to keep you informed on what’s going on around the city. They plan on releasing videos on keeping you updated on road conditions, winter construction and constant winter safety tips.

More people in the Sioux Falls area have gloves and hats to battle the cold thanks to a local organization. The Parrot Heads of the Prairie placed bags filled with winter gear around downtown for people to grab.

South Dakota School of Mines and Technology is ranked among the best in the country for veterans. The school is home to the Veterans Resource Center, a place where students can study, receive tutoring and scholarship assistance.

