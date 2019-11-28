KELOLAND On The Go Thursday, November 28

Here is your Thanksgiving edition of KELOLAND On The Go!

Some people might be hoping for a quiet holiday following yesterday’s snow. Even just a few inches of snow can seem like a heavy burden when it’s the first major snowfall of the season. Homeowners were out with their shovels and snow blowers clearing their sidewalks and driveways.

While many people will be spending today thinking about Thanksgiving, there’s another big day tomorrow. One of biggest shopping days of the year is less than 24 hours away. Soon thousands of people will be packing stores to try to get the best deals on items they want. However, with so many people, there are tips to keep in mind so you can have a better shopping experience.

Lots of people will be heading out to shop tonight and tomorrow, but don’t forget about Small Business Saturday. Trish Tilberg owns TH Grey in downtown Sioux Falls. She says Small Business Saturday falls on the biggest weekend of the year for her store.

Sioux Falls native, Adam Peters is in New York City this morning for today’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. Peters is volunteering for a sixth year as a balloon handler in the parade. Peters says the balloons are randomly assigned and each one is taken care of by dozens of handlers. A lot of the balloons in the parade are made locally by Raven.

When you watch the parade today, keep an eye out for some familiar faces. South Dakota’s “Mount Rushmore’s American Pride” float will appear in the parade for the 10th year in a row. Country music star Chris Young will appear on the float to help show off The Rushmore State. The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade airs on KELO-TV from 9 a.m. to noon.