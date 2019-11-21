KELOLAND On The Go Thursday, November 21

Here’s Thursday’s KELOLAND On The Go.

Governor Kristi Noem is defending the nearly $1.4 ad campaign called “Meth. We’re on it.” Noem talked to KELOLAND News on the phone from Florida where she is attending a Republican governor’s conference.

South Dakota has been approved for a fourth presidential disaster declaration. This time for the storms that hit in September, including tornadoes in Sioux Falls as well as flooding in parts of KELOLAND.

A Sioux Falls man loves the walkability of downtown, but says there’s an “asphalt moat” that separates two neighborhoods and he worries it could affect your safety. Zach DeBoer released a video proposing changes to 14th Street near downtown.

Spearfish firefighters are always ready to jump in their trucks when a community is in need even if it’s nearly 1,400 miles away. Last month they did just that when they responded to the Kincaid Wildfire in California.

Stay with KELOLAND News and KELOLAND.com for up-to-the-minute developments throughout the day!