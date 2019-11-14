KELOLAND On The Go Thursday, November 14

Here’s Thursday’s KELOLAND On The Go.

Officials are investigating after shots were fired in western Sioux Falls. Officers ended up finding shell casings and say a home was hit. But no one was hurt.

There are some encouraging new developments in the disappearance of Ellabeth Lodermeier, the Sioux Falls woman who’s been missing for the past 45-years. Police say a search by two cadaver dogs on the eastern edge of Sioux Falls Wednesday turned up two areas of interest along the Big Sioux River that require further investigation.

An annual event was bittersweet this year. Gene Abdallah started the annual Law Enforcement Appreciation Dinner and Children’s Charity fundraiser back in 1982.

Tre Ministries has a new location, and it comes with unexpected features. The new facility has taken space in the former Rock and Roll Academy building, on West 11th Street.

