KELOLAND On The Go Thursday, May 30

Posted: May 30, 2019 07:06 AM CDT

Updated: May 30, 2019 07:16 AM CDT

Here's Thursday's KELOLAND On The Go. 

You might want to put off any major cleaning projects that require a lot of water. That's because the City of Sioux Falls is asking you to limit your water usage due to the recent rains.

From full rivers and dams to muddy roads, rural areas need to dry out. In both Minnehaha and Lincoln Counties gravel roads are washed out and some are even closed. 

A story to watch for Thursday: People who've been convicted of sex crime are required to register so you can know who is living in your community or neighborhood. But not every sex offender follows the law. KELOLAND's Angela Kennecke looks into how many are failing to register.

The Downtown Trolley summer season begins Thursday. Starting Thursday and lasting through Labor Day, the trolley will run Thursday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sundays 11 a.m. until 7 p.m.  

The forecast looks warmer and drier Thursday!  Above average temperatures forecast into early June. More details in the Storm Center Update. 

Stay with KELOLAND News and KELOLAND.com for up-to-the-minute developments throughout the day!

