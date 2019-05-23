On the Go

KELOLAND On The Go Thursday, May 23

May 23, 2019

Updated: May 23, 2019 07:40 AM CDT

Good morning! Here’s Thursday’s KELOLAND On The Go. 

A tornado has caused heavy damage in Missouri's capital city as severe weather swept across the state overnight. As of early Thursday morning, three deaths have been reported in relation to the storm. 

More rain chances return to KELOLAND Thursday night. A better start to the weekend as 70s return to the region. More details in the Storm Center Update. 

Prosecutors have charged a Sioux Falls man who was shot and wounded by a deputy outside the Minnehaha County Jail. State's Attorney Aaron McGowan says that an arrest warrant has been issued for 44-year-old George Lee Rinzy Jr.

Wet, snowy roads made it difficult for firefighters in western KELOLAND. Battle Creek Fire Department responded to a fire near Hermosa, there were no injuries. 

With all of the rain and snow, rivers are on the rise. The Army Corps of Engineers is responding by increasing the flow from Gavins Point Dam to 60,000 cubic feet per second

Stay with KELOLAND News and KELOLAND.com for up-to-the-minute developments throughout the day!

