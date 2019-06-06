KELOLAND On The Go Thursday, June 6

Here’s Thursday’s KELOLAND On The Go.

Thursday marks the 75th anniversary of D-Day. The invasion of Normandy helped change the course of World War II.

A judge is expected to decide whether or not the Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribe will be allowed to begin growing industrial hemp. Lawyers say they want the courts to force the USDA to do its job.

A big change for your household if you have a recycle bin. Millennium Recycling is no longer taking plastic bags for recycling.

Warm weather will continue this week across KELOLAND. Next week turns cooler with chances of rain Saturday night. More details in the Storm Center Update.

Stay with KELOLAND News and KELOLAND.com for up-to-the-minute developments throughout the day!