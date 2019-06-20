KELOLAND On The Go Thursday, June 20

Here’s Thursday’s KELOLAND On The Go.

Showers and thunderstorms will be active the next 24 to 36 hours across KELOLAND. Much warmer weather likely next week. More details in the Storm Center Update.

People in Pierre are cleaning up Thursday morning after a downpour triggered flash flooding around town. Video posted by the Pierre Fire Department shows how intense the rainfall was.

The two women wanted in connection to a deadly shooting earlier this month are now back in Sioux Falls. Martece Saddler and Christina Haney were wanted as material witnesses to the June 8th shooting and booked into the Minnehaha County Jail.

Sioux Falls police are investigating a body found near Falls Park. Few details have been released but stay with KELOLAND News for the latest developments.

Asian Carp has invaded more water ways in South Dakota. The invasive fish has been spotted in the Big Sioux River in the Sioux Falls area.

