KELOLAND On The Go Thursday, June 13

Here's Thursday's KELOLAND On The Go.

Warmer weather and rain return to KELOLAND into the weekend. Temperatures continued at or below average expected next weekend. More forecast details in the Storm Center Update.

A man charged with a misdemeanor for allegedly stalking Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken, is now charged with felony stalking. Bruce was very disruptive in the courtroom during the proceedings. He swore at the judge several times, telling him he doesn't have jurisdiction over him.

People who live in the North Cliff area are on-edge following the latest outbreak of gun violence in their neighborhood. They say they're keeping close tabs on their kids after one person died and two others were wounded in Saturday's shooting in the one-hundred block of North Cliff.

Four people are facing several charges after a chase on the Pine Ridge Reservation. The three men and one woman in the car were arrested for DWI, drug and firearm charges.

Kids in Sioux Falls are getting a chance to learn what it takes to respond to a crime scene. Summer Heroes Safety Camp offers an opportunity to work with police officers, firefighters and EMT's to show them what it's like in emergency situations.

Stay with KELOLAND News and KELOLAND.com for up-to-the-minute developments throughout the day!