On the Go

KELOLAND On The Go Thursday, June 13

By:

Posted: Jun 13, 2019 07:14 AM CDT

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 07:17 AM CDT

Here's Thursday's KELOLAND On The Go. 

Warmer weather and rain return to KELOLAND into the weekend. Temperatures continued at or below average expected next weekend. More forecast details in the Storm Center Update. 

A man charged with a misdemeanor for allegedly stalking Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken, is now charged with felony stalking. Bruce was very disruptive in the courtroom during the proceedings. He swore at the judge several times, telling him he doesn't have jurisdiction over him. 

People who live in the North Cliff area are on-edge following the latest outbreak of gun violence in their neighborhood. They say they're keeping close tabs on their kids after one person died and two others were wounded in Saturday's shooting in the one-hundred block of North Cliff.      

Four people are facing several charges after a chase on the Pine Ridge Reservation. The three men and one woman in the car were arrested for DWI, drug and firearm charges.

Kids in Sioux Falls are getting a chance to learn what it takes to respond to a crime scene. Summer Heroes Safety Camp offers an opportunity to work with police officers, firefighters and EMT's to show them what it's like in emergency situations.

Stay with KELOLAND News and KELOLAND.com for up-to-the-minute developments throughout the day!

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Latest News - Local

Trending Stories

Click here for full weather details!

Don't Miss

Capitol News Bureau
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Capitol News Bureau

Emily's Hope
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Emily's Hope

Tour Northern California
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Tour Northern California

Emerald Ash Borer In KELOLAND
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Emerald Ash Borer In KELOLAND

KELOLAND On The Road
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

KELOLAND On The Road

KELOLAND Racing Challenge
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

KELOLAND Racing Challenge

Special Report: Opioid Crisis
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Special Report: Opioid Crisis

Swiss Alps, Glacier Express & Lake Como
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Swiss Alps, Glacier Express & Lake Como

KELOLAND Living Golf Tour Cards
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

KELOLAND Living Golf Tour Cards

Alaska & Glacier Bay Cruise
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Alaska & Glacier Bay Cruise