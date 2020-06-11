KELOLAND On The Go Thursday, June 11

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Start your day with KELOLAND on The Go– with all you need to know in news and weather.

Defunding the police has been a hot topic across the country in places like Minneapolis, but it’s not being entertained in Sioux Falls. Mayor Paul TenHaken doesn’t support it– he says it goes against everything he’s heard from citizens.

Meanwhile, Sioux Falls police arrested another person in connection with the violent protest near the Empire Mall last month. Authorities say 25-year-old Yoseph Badi used a rock to break out a window on a police car. Investigators say more arrests are likely.

Viborg residents are cleaning up following Tuesday night’s storm. Evergreen Cemetery was hit hard by wind, destroying a number of trees. Some of the fallen evergreens damaged nearby fencing. The cemetery wasn’t the only part of Viborg to sustain damage. 84-year-old Gloria Jonason had large branches fall in her yard, but a neighbor insisted on cleaning them up.

You can help document the COVID-19 pandemic for future generations. No matter how the historic event affected you, the South Dakota State Archives wants to know. While submissions have already come in, more are needed.

The future of marijuana in South Dakota will be in voters’ hands come November. Amendment A would legalize, regulate and tax marijuana as well as require laws ensuring access to medical marijuana. IM 26 would establish a medical marijuana program for qualifying patients. Members of South Dakotans for Better Marijuana Laws say it would bring in millions in tax revenue to the state, and help reform criminal justice. A local police department has concerns about legalizing marijuana, and hopes law enforcement is part of the conversation.