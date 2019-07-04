KELOLAND On The Go, Thursday July 4

Happy Thursday and Happy Fourth of July! Here is what you need to know in news and weather to start your day.

Another round of storm moved across KELOLAND overnight and into the morning hours. Some areas even saw severe weather.

Extra patrols will be out starting today to make sure everyone has a safe drive to their holiday destinations. The South Dakota Highway patrol reminds everyone to wear your seat belt, have patience and to not drink and drive.

Just in time for Independence Day, Lake Alvin is overcoming a slow start to beach season. Heavy runoff forced the beach to close for two weeks in May because of E. coli.

And there may be some rain in the forecast for your Fourth of July.

