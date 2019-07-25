KELOLAND On The Go Thursday, July 25

Here’s Thursday’s KELOLAND On The Go.

Thunderstorms are back in the forecast Thursday and some severe weather could develop across the far northeast. Early evening storms will rumble through parts of eastern KELOLAND, but those storms will end overnight.

KELOLAND’s Don Jorgensen and Kevin Kjergaard are on their way back from Washington D.C. after following Senator John Thune for two days, learning about his role a majority whip. KELOLAND News also caught up with Senator Mike Rounds and Congressman Dusty Johnson.

The new viewing platforms at Falls Park are now finished and ready for visitors. Park officials hope the new platforms will keep people safe at the park while also giving them a new way to view the water.

The Arc of Dreams has been up for a couple of weeks but Wednesday night marked the official dedication and lighting of the sculpture. Hundreds of people headed to downtown Sioux Falls for a block party to mark the event that even included fireworks.

As the nation celebrates getting Dairy Queen Blizzards on Miracle Treat Day, the real treat is who benefits from the day-long event. KELOLAND’s Max Hofer has the story.

