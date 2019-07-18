KELOLAND On The Go Thursday, July 18

Here’s Thursday’s KELOLAND On The Go.

Authorities are asking for your help to find a missing Rapid City woman who may be in danger. As we told you in a KELOLAND News Push Wednesday night, 21-year-old Ester Wolfe reportedly left work on Saturday after a visit from Jesse Sierra, a man authorities say Wolfe had a prior relationship with.

KELOLAND is getting ready for some hot temperatures. The heat and humidity will continue to impact all areas.

People in Parkston will also be spending their morning cleaning up after Wednesday’s thunderstorms. The winds and rain knocked over trees and sent branches and other debris flying.

That’s not the only area that saw damage. Campers at a park near Platte got an early wakeup call from the storm.

And on Thursday’s Eye on KELOLAND: see what it feels like to work alongside high speed traffic. Get the perspective of the South Dakota Department of Transportation and South Dakota Highway Patrol as they’re right next to the rapid traffic.

