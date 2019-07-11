KELOLAND On The Go Thursday, July 11

Here’s Thursday’s KELOLAND On The Go.

Sometimes, the simplest of ideas can make the biggest splash. And here in KELOLAND, that can be quite literal. KELOLAND This Morning reporter Max Hofer has the story on Sioux Falls Fire Rescue hydrant’s party.

Officials in eastern KELOLAND are warning people not to drive through flooded roads. This comes after more than eight inches of rain fell in parts of Hamlin County over the past 10 days.

The Governor’s Agriculture Summit continues in Sioux Falls. Thursday, Governor Kristi Noem will be there and will moderate a panel on the Next Generation of Agriculture.

Hot Harley Nights kicks off in Sioux Falls. All the proceeds from the 24th annual event will benefit Make-A-Wish South Dakota.

A sunny day in KELOLAND and warm temperatures for the afternoon. Winds will also be much lighter across the region. More details in the latest Storm Center Update.

