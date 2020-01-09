KELOLAND On The Go Thursday, January 9

This is KELOLAND On The Go with what you need to know in news and weather to start your day!

The new McCrossan Boys Ranch visitors center has been open for two months, And it’s already making quite an impact. It’s an important piece of the ranch not only for the boys, but those like Lois Hamilton who spend their time volunteering there.

President Trump says Iran appears to be “standing down” for now. The President spoke to the nation Wednesday shortly before briefing members of Congress about Tuesday night’s missile attacks in Iraq where U.S. military troops are stationed.

Authorities are looking for clues in the disappearance and death of a Sioux Falls woman. Investigators were in the I-29 and 41st Street area Wednesday. You can see one pick something up and put it into an envelope.

The funeral for Dale Jones is set for 10 a.m. Thursday at the Cornerstone United Methodist Church. After the funeral and a lunch, a procession to the burial in Wessington will take place at noon. The procession is expected to include tow trucks, fire trucks and law enforcement. KELOLAND News will livestream the procession at noon.

Less wind and warmer temperatures will make a difference today across KELOLAND. You can see Futurecast delivers a few clouds, but not much chance of snow during the day.

