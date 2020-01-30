KELOLAND On The Go Thursday, January 30

This is KELOLAND On The Go with what you need to know in news and weather to start your day!

Every Super Bowl is full of rich history, and so is the technology used to enhance the experience. From the jumbotron to the sports ticker, the Brookings-based electronics company Daktronics has been involved in the past 16 consecutive Super Bowls.

Areas of fog, freezing drizzle, and frosty roads are once again part of the morning forecast. You can see the thick frost on our Eureka Live Cam. More forecast details in the latest Storm Center Update.

This Sunday’s Super Bowl venue can trace its roots all the way back to an ambitious attorney from South Dakota. Hard Rock Stadium in Miami used to be known as Joe Robbie Stadium after the Sisseton native who built it back in 1987.

Sioux Falls police say around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, someone stole a truck near west 33rd Street and south Duluth Avenue. When officers arrived on scene they were able to find the victim of the robbery who they say had minor injuries.

Thursday and Friday are the last days to place your votes on Downtown Sioux Falls’ 7th annual Burger Battle. Over 6,500 people have cast their votes for the best one.

