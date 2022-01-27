KELOLAND On The Go Thursday, January 27

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, January 27. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

Medical marijuana was a hot topic in Pierre Wednesday– as the senate voted on five bills relating to medical cannabis.

Senators take away some IM 26 safeguards

A $90 million plan will help grow the cyber research industry in South Dakota.

$90M initiative to grow cyber research industry in SD

A 19-year-old is accused of bringing a loaded weapon to a school event in Box Elder.

Teen arrested for having loaded gun at high school game

A loud explosion last weekend has been traced to a landowner trying to blow up a tree. The explosion, rattled windows on the west side of Sioux Falls and could be heard throughout much of the city.

Explosion that rattled Sioux Falls explained

A Sioux Falls police officer has gone viral after making a last minute delivery in town on Tuesday.

Officer delivers food after DoorDash driver arrested

