SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It's Thursday, January 27.

Medical marijuana was a hot topic in Pierre Wednesday– as the senate voted on five bills relating to medical cannabis.

A $90 million plan will help grow the cyber research industry in South Dakota.

A 19-year-old is accused of bringing a loaded weapon to a school event in Box Elder.

A loud explosion last weekend has been traced to a landowner trying to blow up a tree. The explosion, rattled windows on the west side of Sioux Falls and could be heard throughout much of the city.

A Sioux Falls police officer has gone viral after making a last minute delivery in town on Tuesday.

