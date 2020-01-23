KELOLAND On The Go Thursday, January 23

This is KELOLAND On The Go with what you need to know in news and weather to start your day!

Some snow continues to fall across KELOLAND, mainly in central KELOLAND. Keep in mind we are also dealing with patches of fog and freezing drizzle as well, mainly in the southeast.

Comedians from around the United States are coming together for a cause in KELOLAND. Laughter helps create connections, and it’s a big reason they’re coming together for the 4th annual Sno Jam Comedy Festival.

A nine-month old baby’s death and a day care provider’s arrest raises an important reminder about car seat safety. Mother of two, Jessica Meuzelaar isn’t commenting on the case, but says she makes sure all the straps are buckled for her one-year-old Willa.

Mayor Paul TenHaken has introduced a new art task force for the city of Sioux Falls. It is made up of 12 members who will work with groups like the SculptureWalk and the South Dakota Arts Council to provide the city with a plan to best support the growth of arts and culture in town.

Whether you’re rooting for San Francisco 49er’s or the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl, you should know the Chiefs star quarterback and reigning NFL MVP, Patrick Mahomes, has some ties to KELOLAND. Mahomes’ dad, Pat Mahomes, used to pitch for the Sioux Falls Canaries back in 2007-2008, when Patrick was just a kid.

