KELOLAND On The Go Thursday, January 2

It’s been a little over a month that 5G has been available in Downtown Sioux Falls. The company known as Vikor Teleconstruction has installed ten of the small cells. Over time, that little number will be getting much bigger.

Above normal temperatures continue across KELOLAND as mild Pacific air dominates the forecast. The wind will also increase Friday, with gusts of 30-40 mph likely in north central and northeastern KELOLAND.

Over 200 hikers got the new year off on the right foot, by taking a nature hike through Good Earth State Park. For some, this walk is about making a resolution and taking steps to better health and sticking to it.

Some people are spent the first day of 2020 out in the snow! Between, skiing, snowboarding, ice skating and tubing, many kids are trying to get in some winter fun before they have to go back to school.

Downtown Sioux Falls’ seventh annual Burger Battle gets underway Thursday. Sixteen restaurants are taking part this year, showcasing their specialty burger all month long.

