KELOLAND On The Go Thursday, January 16

This is KELOLAND On The Go with what you need to know in news and weather to start your day! 

Cold! Negative temperatures throughout KELOLAND. Snow expected Friday, more forecast details in the Storm Center Update.

FEMA is looking to help those in need of disaster relief. Since Monday, members of FEMA has posted at the Home Depot on Louise Avenue looking to help others prepare for potential future flooding.

A Sioux Falls family needs your help after a fire started at the home they lived in last week. Neighbor Dave Kott has started a fund for the family through First National Bank called the “Nordstrom Family Benefit.”   

The city of Spearfish is a top 5 contender to be on the national television show, Small Business Revolution. People across the nation will vote for who they think should be featured.

