KELOLAND On The Go Thursday, December 5

Members of the National Transportation Safety Board remain in Chamberlain this week, investigating the potential cause of the plane crash that claimed nine lives over the weekend. The weekends’ winter storm delayed NTSB investigators. They finally got their first look at the crash site on Monday.

Minnesota wants JUUL to pay for getting a new generation hooked on nicotine. The governor and attorney general announced a lawsuit against JUUL on Wednesday.

Thursday is our last coat distribution for Keep KELOLAND Warm. The distribution will be 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Bishop Dudley Hospitality House.

A donation sent students at Hawthorne Elementary on a unique field trip. All K-5 students had the chance to visit the Washington Pavilion and check out the attractions, including the Arc of Dreams exhibit.

