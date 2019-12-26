KELOLAND On The Go Thursday, December 26

This is KELOLAND On The Go with what you need to know in news and weather to start your day!

At first glace, the heaviest snow track will likely be north and west of Sioux Falls. We think this storm will deliver enough wind to produce blizzard or near blizzard conditions in the heaviest snow areas.

An adult diversion program is helping young adults who have a minor consumption charge. Through the program they can get that charge off their record.

Over the holidays, many of you spent time at your local church to honor Christmas. For this congregation at Our Lady of Guadalupe in Sioux Falls, getting to spend time inside this sanctuary is a blessing.

For about two weeks, the Glory House has had its new apartment complex open for about two weeks now. Right now, the complex is home to five residents, with several more applying.

A fun winter attraction for people to enjoy are the ice races at Lake Brant near Chester. The Lake County Ice Racing starts the second Sunday of January

Make sure to stay with KELOLAND News and KELOLAND.com for the latest news, weather and sports.