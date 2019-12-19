KELOLAND On The Go Thursday, December 19

This is KELOLAND On The Go with what you need to know in news and weather to start your day!

Officials in northeastern KELOLAND are warning everyone to be careful after a vehicle fell through the ice. The Day County Sheriff’s Office says a small SUV went through the ice at Waubay Lake Wednesday.

Numbers from Sioux Falls Police show a three-year decline in DUI arrests. To date, officers have arrested 869 people for DUI. That’s down from 1,009 last year.

A controversial convenience store located near downtown Sioux Falls is losing its off-sale liquor license. In a 6 to 2 vote Tuesday night, Sioux Falls City Council did not renew Walia Convenience Store’s package liquor license.

The public will have a say in who will replace Sioux Falls School superintendent Brian Maher, who resigned his position earlier this month, and will officially be done at the end of June.

