KELOLAND On The Go Thursday, December 12

This is KELOLAND On The Go with what you need to know in news and weather to start your day!

We are now less than two weeks away from Christmas. And One of the big parts of the holiday season, is music. Tuba Christmas is an annual concert here in KELOLAND. It’s hosted on the second Saturday in December.

Sioux Falls officials are investigating yet another armed robbery. This one happened around 10:45 p.m. Wednesday at a business near 31st Street and Minnesota Avenue.

Officials in Rapid City were busy earlier fighting a fire. It happened at Forest Products Distributors.

If you’re a Taco John’s fan, you’ll want to know this. The restaurant’s location on Minnesota Avenue in Sioux Falls is closing. The last day of business is December 15.

The latest Futurecast update shows light snow developing Thursday night as a warm front advances to the east. We think most of the amounts will be light, mainly east of I-29.

Make sure to stay with KELOLAND News and KELOLAND.com for the latest news, weather and sports.