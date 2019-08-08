KELOLAND On The Go Thursday, August 8

Here’s Thursday’s KELOLAND On The Go for the first day of August.

Storms are gone from the forecast Thursday for most of KELOLAND. Highs today will be in the 70s across the northeast. More details in the Storm Center Update.

A 25-year-old man is waking up behind bars, accused in the deadly Sioux Falls stabbing of another 25-year-old from Vermillion. KELOLAND News expects to hear more details at Thursday’s police briefing.

Crews in western KELOLAND had a busy night. Authorities say a fire happened in different piles of lumber at a pallet yard in Rapid City early Thursday morning.

It’s cleanup time for the small town of Burke. A tornado and winds reaching 100 miles per hour tore through the town Tuesday night.

