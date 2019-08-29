KELOLAND On The Go Thursday, August 29

Here’s Thursday’s KELOLAND On The Go.

Highs will be mainly in the 70s as winds increase from the north during the early afternoon. Gusts over 20 mph are quite possible. Rain chances begin Friday morning. Find more details in the latest Storm Center Update.

Authorities have arrested a man they’ve been searching for since earlier this month. The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office announced they’ve captured 38-year-old Ronald Webb.

When duty calls, firefighters respond as quickly as they can, but sometimes, it’s just not fast enough. That’s why the Rapid City Fire Department is encouraging homeowners to install sprinklers.

The Disabled American Veterans of South Dakota are asking you to show your poker face this weekend at the 15th annual DAV charity poker run. KELOLAND This Morning reporter Max Hofer has the story.

