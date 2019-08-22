KELOLAND On The Go Thursday, August 22

Here’s Thursday’s KELOLAND On The Go.

It’s back to school for many in KELOLAND. Sioux Falls public starts school Thursday morning. KELOLAND’s Max Hofer has a story about two teachers who are starting their first year in the Sioux Falls School District.

A woman in Freeman needs your help this morning to find the person who shot and killed her horse over the weekend. Tammy Hubert says when Cricket was peeking her head out of the barn, she was shot.

Sanford Health will officially cut ties with Doctor Wilson Asfora. In a KELOLAND News alert Wednesday, we told you the health system notified Dr. Asfora that his last day would be September 24th.

The South Dakota Department of Transportation posted photos on Facebook as crews worked to raise the grade along Highway 81 south of Arlington. The roadway is expected to re-open in late October.

Thursday will be warmest in western SD, where highs will be in the lower to middle 80s. Much of eastern KELOLAND will stay in the 70s. More details in the latest Storm Center Update.

