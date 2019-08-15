KELOLAND On The Go Thursday, August 15

Here’s Thursday’s KELOLAND On The Go.

Severe weather is possible Thursday. The KELOLAND Live Doppler HD Storm Center shows a large area is included in the slight risk zone. Look for highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s for most areas.

An unusual scene unfolded just off of Interstate 90 — just east of Hartford. The Highway Patrol, Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office, and the DCI surrounded an abandoned red pickup in a soybean field just before noon Wednesday. We hope to learn more information about the arrest.

Despite a social media post, the city of Brandon is assuring everyone that the drinking water is safe. City officials conducted their own report with the state to show those results on social media were not accurate.

People are gearing up for a busy weekend at the Sioux Falls Airshow. KELOLAND’s Max Hofer talked to the chair of the Sioux Falls Airshow, and found out about some ways you can get ready for the weekend.

