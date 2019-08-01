KELOLAND On The Go Thursday, August 1

Here’s Thursday’s KELOLAND On The Go for the first day of August.

Highs in Sioux Falls will be in the lower 80s under partly sunny skies Thursday. Thunderstorm chances will stay highest Thursday night in western SD with lows in the mid to upper 60s.

A local baseball group is asking for your help to track down the people who vandalized a little league baseball field. The Brandon Valley Baseball Association says a vehicle tore up parts of the outfield and infield in Valley Springs.

Friday kicks off the 80th annual Sioux Empire Fair. Crews have been working hard setting up this special stage brought all the way from Canada.

It’s not just eastern KELOLAND preparing for a busy few days. Motorcyclists are getting ready for one of the biggest events of the summer in KELOLAND — The 79th annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally starts Friday.

Stay with KELOLAND News and KELOLAND.com for up-to-the-minute developments throughout the day!