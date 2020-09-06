KELOLAND On The Go Sunday, September 6

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Begin your day with all you need to know in news and weather with KELOLAND On The Go.

The Presidents Bowl wrapped up last night with Sioux Falls Roosevelt defeating Lincoln high school 42-19. As part of coronavirus precautions, this year’s bowl games were spread out over two nights instead of the usual double-header at Howard Wood. There were fewer fans in the stands and organizers also eliminated ticket sales and tailgating. The Presidents Bowl raises money for Sioux Falls schools’ booster clubs and this year included Jefferson High School, which opens next year. On online auction is raising more money for the schools. Bidding is open through Tuesday.

Three more people have died from the coronavirus in South Dakota. The department of health reported Saturday the deaths occurred in Clay, Custer and Lawrence counties involving one man and two women in their seventies and eighties. The total number of deaths in the state now stands at 173.

Authorities in Turner County are asking for your help in finding a parole absconder with multiple warrants out of Turner County, as well as criminal charges out of Minnehaha County.

In a Facebook post on Saturday, sheriff’s officials say they are looking for Nicholas Daryl Diede. They say he might be driving a black and gray 1994 Ford F-150. They ask that if anyone has seen him or have knowledge of his whereabouts, don’t approach him. Instead, call 911

One more day of summer-like warmth, then a sharp transition from mid-

summer to mid-autumn as we head into the work week.

