KELOLAND On The Go, Sunday September 27

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s KELOLAND On The Go! Find everything you need to know in news and weather to start your week.

The dean of the USD Knutson School of Law says it should come as no surprise that President Trump has nominated Federal Judge Amy Coney Barrett to fill the U-S Supreme Court vacancy created by the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. “She’s been a strong candidate among legal, conservative thinkers for a long period of time so I don’t think it’s particularly surprising that she would be on the list.” Dean Neil Fulton says the conservative Judge Barrett would shift the court to the right. But he says her individual impact is hard to assess at this time since justices often rule differently than what many legal observers expect.

People came together in Sioux Falls Saturday to provide hope to families affected by suicide. The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention in South Dakota hosted their Out of the Darkness Community Walk. This year’s event was held both in-person and virtually. Funds raised for the event will go toward research, education advocacy and support.

Sioux Falls police expect to release more information this week about a shooting that sent one person to the hospital. Officers responded to a noise disturbance in the area of Madison and Garfield just after midnight Saturday morning. As they arrived, officers heard multiple gunshots and saw a number of people shooting guns at a crowd. A victim went to the hospital with gunshot injuries, but is expected to recover. Police arrested 18-year-old Awad Ali of Sioux Falls for allegedly shooting into the crowd. He’s facing several charges including aggravated assault. Investigators will release more information about the shooting during Monday morning’s police briefing.