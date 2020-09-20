KELOLAND On The Go Sunday, September 20

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s KELOLAND On The Go! Find everything you need to know in news and weather to start your week.

South Dakotans are remembering U.S. Supreme Court Justice Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg as a role model who greatly influenced their career paths. Ginsburg died Friday from complications of pancreatic cancer at the age of 87. Her legacy includes fighting for women’s rights and becoming, at the time, just the second woman to sit on the nation’s highest court. Ginsburg was an inspiration to a Sioux Falls federal judge who knew her personally.

An annual run that raises awareness about human trafficking is gaining traction across the country. The Race to End Human Trafficking took place Saturday in Dell Rapids. The event raises money for Freedom’s Journey in Rapid City and Call to Freedom in Sioux Falls. Both organizations work to raise awareness about human trafficking and help survivors. The race’s virtual outreach has drawn interest from runners all over the nation.

The search has ended for a man wanted by the Rapid City Department and the Pennington County sheriff’s office. Authorities say 31-year-old Drew Vanosdel has been located and taken into custody. He’s a suspect in a violent assault that happened Saturday. He was considered armed and dangerous and authorities were concerned he was under the influence of meth.

There’s good news for people who are considering a career in the health care field. According to the Bureau of Labor and Statistics, employment in health care occupations is projected to grow 15 percent this decade. That adds up to about 2.4 million news jobs.

Coming up in tonight’s Eye on KELOLAND, we’ll show you how a partnership at a South Dakota college could help fill some of the demand. Be sure to watch, tonight at 10 p.m.

Summer is quickly approaching its end, but warmer temperatures will be rather slow to depart. Windy conditions will also remain in place today, with gusts out of the south approaching 35 to 40 mph at times. Beyond the wind, we’ll contend with partly to mostly sunny skies, warmer weather, and additional upper-level smoke due to the western wildfires.